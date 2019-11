KAKVOG BI SUIGRAČA MOGAO DOBITI BROZOVIĆ: Velika zvijezda Serije A stiže iz redova rivala, sve je već dogovoreno?

MERTENS TO INTER

A very important "zero" (free etc…) signing is coming next summer.

Suning has practically found agreement with the Belgian, who is on an expiring contract (June 30, 2020) with Napoli. A great signing. https://t.co/PZUJv85Byl pic.twitter.com/Pf2lUwD4BS

— FedeRossonera (@_FedeNerazzurra) November 10, 2019