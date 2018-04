KAKO ĆE SE NIKO KOVAČ NOSITI S BAYERNOVIM ZVIJEZDAMA? ‘Čak i stariji igrači svjesni su da ne možeš stalno igrati’

Sven Ulreich: "Niko Kovac is just the right one for the coach job. I think he's a very communicative guy. It's important to have a clear approach and take a clear position. Then it's easier to deal with such top players as us." #FCBayern [SPORT1] pic.twitter.com/wQJ7GDpCl8

— Home Bayern (@HomeBayern___) April 17, 2018