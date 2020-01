KAKAV NIZ NADOLAZEĆE TENISKE ZVIJEZDE: Fenamenalno je započeo godinu, pitanje je vremena kada će konkurirati najvećima

Russian Andrey Rublev secured his second title in a week after beating Lloyd Harris 6-3, 6-0 to win Adelaide International. He is first man since Dominik Hrbaty in 2004 to lift two trophies during first two weeks of ATP season. He won Qatar Open last weekend. pic.twitter.com/vs59v5mPas

