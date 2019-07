KAKAV MAJSTOR! TALIJAN SPASIO OSAM MEČ LOPTI I POBIJEDIO: O ovom će se meču još jako dugo pričati

After 3 hours and 36 minutes of play, which included recovering from 4-0 down in the first set and saving 8 (eight) match points in the third, Lorenzo Sonego beats Federico Delbonis by a beautiful 76(4) 67(4) 76(4) scoreline to reach Kitzbuhel R2.

— Oleg S. (@AnnaK_4ever) July 29, 2019