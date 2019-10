JUVENTUSOV PRINC OBJAVIO KRAJ KARIJERE: Uz emotivni video objasnio zašto je odlučio prestati igrati

I’d made a promise to the kid who dreamt to become a football player. I would have played until I had felt the marvel stepping into the pitch. I wasn’t fulfilling my promise anymore, that’s why I prefer to stop. So, thank you dream, you gave me strength, success and joy! pic.twitter.com/PZ3umLN8mC

— Claudio Marchisio (@ClaMarchisio8) October 3, 2019