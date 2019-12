✅🤼‍♂️ Tyson Fury has ACCEPTED Anthony Joshua's sparring offer and declared he'd "love" to have him in camp to help beat Deontay Wilder. He also said he would then face AJ afterwards…

[📽️ @Tyson_Fury] pic.twitter.com/s34Ju38IEB

— Michael Benson (@MichaelBensonn) December 17, 2019