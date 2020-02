JORDAN OTKRIO KOJE JE PO NJEMU NAJBOLJE ZAKUCAVANJE U POVIJESTI ALL-STARA: Zanimljivo, i on je napravio sličnu stvar

This dunk by Michael Jordan is one of the most underrated in contest history.

12 years before Vince's elbow dunk, MJ jumped off 1 foot, pumped it, head at the rim, reversed it & put his arm in the rim. He didn't hang but could have.

Judges gave him a 47! pic.twitter.com/VzNriurN2V

