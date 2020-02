Only three players have scored in at least 10 consecutive Serie A matches:

• Gabriel Batistuta (11)

• Ezio Pascutti (10)

• Cristiano Ronaldo (10)

35-years old and showing no signs of slowing down. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/fN2LKPIAjM

