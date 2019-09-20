Pravilnik upotrebi kolačića
Portal Net.hr unaprijedio je politiku privatnosti i korištenja takozvanih cookiesa, u skladu s novom europskom regulativom. Cookiese koristimo kako bismo mogli pružati našu online uslugu, analizirati korištenje sadržaja, nuditi oglašivačka rješenja, kao i za ostale funkcionalnosti koje ne bismo mogli pružati bez cookiesa. Daljnjim korištenjem ovog portala pristajete na korištenje cookiesa. Ovdje možete saznati više o zaštiti privatnosti i postavkama cookiesa
Shvaćam
Freemail Prijavi se

Vijesti

Crna kronika Hrvatska Kultura Novac Svijet Znanost

Sport

Hokej Klub boraca Košarka Na rubu sporta Nogomet OI 2016 Ostali sportovi Rukomet Skijanje Tenis Rezultati.com

Webcafe

Astronet Cura dana Dečko dana Dnevni horoskop Fora dana Forwarduše Komnetar Overkloking Planet X Svaštara Vic dana

Hot

#lijepenase Film Glazba Sexy TV Zvijezde

Magazin

Brak&veze Dom&vrt HotSpots Kuhinja Kvizovi Lijepi naši Ljepota Ljubimci Moda Muffini Putovanja Roditeljstvo Zdravlje Zdravlje i ljepota Životne ispovijesti

Tehnoklik

Gadgeti Mobile Technobiz Vijesti Web & social

Auto

Automoto automoto-sport Bicikli Funmobil Nova vozila Techmobil Vijesti
Sanjarica
Recepti
Webshop
Na rubu sporta

POTPUNA TRANSFORMACIJA

JELENA IZGLEDA NESTVARNO: Bivša srpska tenisačica vratila se u Hrvatsku i pohvalila savršenom figurom. A imala je 120 kg…

Autor: Sportski.net 10:45 20.09.2019

Bivša tenisačica rođena u Osijeku na svojem se Instagram profilu ponovno pohvalila figurom

Nakon što je početkom mjeseca boravila u Istri, bivša srpska tenisačica Jelena Dokić trenutačno se nalazi na jugu Hrvatske, točnije u Dubrovniku. Iskoristila je posljednje sunčane dane kako bi se se okupala u moru, a nije zaboravila niti na svoje fanove s kojima je podijelila nekoliko fotografija. Pokazala je da je konačno riješila probleme s kilažom. Imala je 120 kilograma i rijetko tko ju je mogao prepoznati, međutim, uspjela je liniju opet dovesti do savršenstva. O čemu svjedoče i najnovije fotografije s plaže.

UŽASNI DETALJI ŠOKANTNE ISPOVIJESTI TENISAČICE IZ OSIJEKA: ‘Živjela sam 30 godina u boli i umalo počinila samoubojstvo’

View this post on Instagram

Transformation!!! This a 6 month progress before and after photo. Over 30 kgs lost and I am half way. My journey continues and I am very happy with what I have been able to achieve so far but there is still a lot of work to be done. I know that getting down to my optimal weight and losing the rest of the weight won’t be easy and it will get tougher from here as I get closer to my goal weight but I am extremely motivated and confident as I know I have @jennycraigausnz by my side and supporting me all the way. I just want to say a big thank you to everyone at @jennycraigausnz .Your support,care and understanding has helped me get this far and I am grateful for everything that the whole team at @jennycraigausnz has done to help me especially in the tough times. It’s a lot more than losing weight but also getting fit,healthy and most importantly happy. Even though I have been on @jennycraigausnz now for 6 months I still can’t believe how great the food is,how easy it is to prepare and having my own consultant is just incredible. @jennycraigausnz has changed my life and I would recommend the @jennycraigausnz program to everyone. Join me on my @jennycraigausnz journey now. Visit @jennycraigausnz or www.jennycraig.com.au now and check out the LINK IN BIO to see more about my weight loss journey. I hope I have given you all some inspiration and motivation no matter what your goals are.It can all be done,just don’t give up and keep believing. 🙏💪😍🤸‍♀️🍲🥗🥙🍲🥗🥙 #jennycraigausnz #jennycraig #myjennycraigjourney #jennycraigjourney #weightlosstransformation #weightloss #transformation #progress #weightlossjourney #health #healthy #lifestyle #healthylifestyle #fitness #inspiration #motivation #healthyfood #healthyeating #australia #melbourne #sydney #inspo #fitspo #healthylife #women #empoweringwomen #weightlossmotivation #lookoftheday #weightlossinspiration #inspire

A post shared by JELENA DOKIC 🇦🇺🇦🇺🇦🇺 (@dokic_jelena) on

 

Izgubila više od 50 kilograma

Bivša četvrta tenisačica svijeta rekla je potkraj ožujka da se udebljala jer je nezdravo jela kako bi se pomirila s činjenicom da se umirovila te da od sramote što ima 120 kilograma nije izlazila iz kuće. Dokić je na Instagramu priložila i fotografije svoje transformacije i rekla da se želi vratiti u igračku formu, odnosno da želi smršavjeti do 66 kilograma. U tome je na kraju i uspjela…

Prije Dubrovnika posjetila je Istru

Autor: Sportski.net 10:45 20.09.2019

Najčitanije

Najnovije

RTL play

Imaš komentar?

Još iz rubrike

Pročitajte i ovo

Povratak na Net.hr