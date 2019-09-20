JELENA IZGLEDA NESTVARNO: Bivša srpska tenisačica vratila se u Hrvatsku i pohvalila savršenom figurom

Bivša tenisačica rođena u Osijeku na svojem se Instagram profilu ponovno se pohvalila figurom
Nakon što je početkom mjeseca boravila u istri, bivša srpska tenisačica Jelena Dokić trenutačno se nalazi na jugu Hrvatske, točnije u Dubrovniku. Iskoristila je posljednje sunčane dane kako bi se se okupala u moru, a nije zaboravila niti na svoje fanove s kojima je podijelila nekoliko fotografija. Pokazala je da je konačno riješila probleme s kilažom. Imala je 125 kilograma i rijetko tko ju je mogao prepoznati, međutim, uspjela je liniju opet dovesti do savršenstva. O čemu svjedoče i najnovije fotografije s plaže.
UŽASNI DETALJI ŠOKANTNE ISPOVIJESTI TENISAČICE IZ OSIJEKA: ‘Živjela sam 30 godina u boli i umalo počinila samoubojstvo’
Izgubila preko 50 kilograma
Bivša četvrta tenisačica na svijetu rekla je krajem ožujka da se udebljala jer je nezdravo jela kako bi se pomirila s činjenicom da se umirovila te da od sramote što ima 120 kilograma nije izlazila iz kuće. Dokić je na Instagramu priložila i fotografije svoje transformacije i rekla je da se želi vratiti u igračku formu, odnosno da želi smršavjeti do 66 kilograma. U tome je na kraju i uspjela…
