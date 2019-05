JEDAN OD NAJBOLJIH TRENERA SVIJETA STAO U KOVAČEVU OBRANU: ‘To što su mu činili, bilo je luđački’

Thomas Tuchel on Niko Kovač: "The task with Bayern is to win titles, that's what he did. The club's leadership did not make it easy for him but he delivered. It was a difficult year for Bayern. The fact that there was a debate over his future is madness" [Eurosport] pic.twitter.com/2xlA5OWbMF

— Bayern & Germany (@iMiaSanMia) May 28, 2019