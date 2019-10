JEDAN MODRI POKAZAO JE DA OVOG TRENA MOŽE IGRATI ZA BILO KOJI KLUB: ‘Skauti su sigurno zapisali njegovo ime…’

Many scouts tonight watched @gnkdinamo because of young 🇪🇸star Dani Olmo and big 🇭🇷prospect Nikola Moro, but after the match against City, they will certainly write goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic in their notes.

He provided 2 great saves vs Sergio Aguero and many good reactions. pic.twitter.com/ba9eowDqB7

