‘JE LI TEN HAG TRENER ZA BUDUĆNOST BAYERNA? NE ZNAM’: Predsjednik izjavom podigao prašinu i otvorio pitanja o Kovačevoj budućnosti

👏🏻 A lot has been made of the victors – & rightly so! But feel for this man, his achievements & his utter class, waiting patiently for @SpursOfficial manager to enjoy his moment, then congratulating him & his staff. Erik ten Hag shows us how to be magnanimous in devastation 💚 pic.twitter.com/XMMYlfIUth

— Dave Carolan (@davecarolan) May 9, 2019