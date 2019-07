JAR ŠOKIRAO EGIPĆANE: Salah i društvo na koljenima, domaćinima se ovo nije dogodilo 45 godina

Egypt have hosted AFCON more times than any other nation (5) and have only ever lost two knockout matches during those tournaments:

1974 vs. Zaire

2019 vs. South Africa

An incredible win for Bafana Bafana. 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/7QapP5AH2K

