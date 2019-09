IZBORNI KONGRES MEĐUNARODNOG ATLETSKOG SAVEZA: Britancu produžen mandat predsjednika IAAF-a, produžena suspenzija Rusiji

At the IAAF Congress, Sebastian Coe has been re-elected as president of the IAAF for a second term.

Ximena Restrepo has been voted the first female Vice President of the IAAF and will be joined by Sergey Bubka, Geoffrey Gardner and Nawaf Bin Mohammed Al Saud. pic.twitter.com/DwaAM90LLr

