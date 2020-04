View this post on Instagram

Valentine's day has always been special in my family❤ My sister won her first Olympic medal on Valentine's day 2002 I won my first Olympic medal on Valentine's day 2006 I won my last and our family's 10th Olympic medal on Valentine's day 2014 Happy Valentine's day everybody! #valentines_day #olympicmedals #olympics #skiing #brothersandsisters #jack @salomonalpine @salomon #ChooseYourBlast