View this post on Instagram

They call for me?! The Savage will answer 💀 With my army of fans behind me, I go to war once again. The story continues on 4th October. Don't blink, savage doesn't care about rounds… #boxing #oldschool #dazn #matchroom #skysports #jdsports #vow #TeamSavage #ready #for #war @eddiehearn @dillianwhyte