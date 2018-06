On June 21, 2014, Lionel Messi scored the winning goal in injury time for Argentina vs. Iran at the World Cup.

On June 21, 2016, Lionel Messi scored a free kick vs. The United States to become Argentina's all time leading scorer.

Today, June 21, 2018, Argentina vs. Croatia. pic.twitter.com/2Wm9fLPEFk

— Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) June 21, 2018