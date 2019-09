HRVATICA NEZAUSTAVLJIVA U KINI: Petra Martić izborila četrtfinale i meč protiv prve igračice svijeta u Wuhanu

Petra Martic has made a QF or better at every @WTA level this year:

Slam: Roland Garros

Premier Mandatory: Madrid

Premier 5: Wuhan

Premier: Birmingham, Charleston

International: Tianjin, Istanbul, Zhengzhou

Came into #WuhanOpen at No.16 in the PRTS. pic.twitter.com/Q3XS5lVmrf

