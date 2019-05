HRVAT PRED POTPISOM ZA VELIKU BARCELONU! Sve je dogovoreno, evo koliko će ga Katalonci platiti

Bomb💣

The President of PGE VIVE Kielce, Bertus Servaas, confirms in an interview with @Stregspiller, that Luka Cindric joins @FCBhandbol after this season! Only the signatures are missing.

