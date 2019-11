With 42 PTS, 9 REB, 11 AST in the win tonight, Luka Doncic will average a 30-point triple-double for the month of November.

He joins Oscar Robertson and Russell Westbrook as the only players in @NBAHistory to average a 30-point triple-double for a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/svh9ZRdcN7

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 30, 2019