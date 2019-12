'El Animal' gives @MichellePhelps and @behindthegloves

his first impressions on Alexander Povetkin after meeting him in Saudi Arabia 👇 Full interview: https://t.co/l93unycEcs

⚫️ #TeamSauerland ⚫️ pic.twitter.com/nOzObJgBnT

— Team Sauerland (@TeamSauerland) December 5, 2019