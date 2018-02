RUSIJA OPRAVDALA ULOGU FAVORITA: Hokejaši uvjerljivo pobijedili Norvešku za polufinale

The Olympic Athletes from Russia had Norway #NOR under control and won the quarter-final 6-1. Next: #CZE in the semi-finals! Game story soon on https://t.co/a3saaRx1Pc

Photo: Andre Ringuette / HHOF-IIHF Images pic.twitter.com/zrOKhJA0H1

— IIHF (@IIHFHockey) February 21, 2018