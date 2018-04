EBEL IMA NOVOG PRVAKA: Stigli su sa posljednje pozicije u doigravanje i očitali lekciju svima

Congratulation to the @HCB_Foxes! #Bozen has written history and has earned the #EBELtitle as the first team ranked on place 8 after the regular season. #EBELFinals, #EBELChampion, #WeAreEBEL pic.twitter.com/MewkMesLjj

— erstebankliga (@erstebankliga) April 20, 2018