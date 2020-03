#UEFA insist nobody has asked them to postpone Euro 2020, but that is about to change, as it’s reported Serie A, the Bundesliga, Liga and Ligue 1 will propose a shift tomorrow https://t.co/fUIf047Bol #Euro2020 #SerieA #EPL #LaLiga #Ligue1 #Bundesliga pic.twitter.com/adhB0gVJTj

— footballitalia (@footballitalia) March 11, 2020