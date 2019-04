HAMILTON SLAVIO U 1000. UTRCI FORMULE 1: Britanac pobijedio u Kini i nadmašio velikog Schumachera

F1 🏎️ @LewisHamilton claims his 75th GP win in the 1,000th race in F1.

Hamilton is 34 years old. Michael Schumacher (91 wins) was 35 when he won his 75th GP (Spain 2004)#ChineseGP #Hamilton #Race1000

