GUARDIOLA JE POGODIO S POJAČANJEM: Igrač Manchester Cityja u srijedu je odigrao perfektnu utakmicu i ovo je dokaz

82 – Rodrigo completed all 82 passes that he attempted in Manchester City's win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the UEFA Champions League last night; the most passes with a 100% success rate in the competition since October 2017 (Barzagli for Juventus v Sporting CP – 96/96). Control. pic.twitter.com/izkgfHtGfB

— OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 19, 2019