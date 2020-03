GROZNA VIJEST ZA ZVIJEZDU ENGLESKOG VELIKANA (NIJE RIJEČ O KORONAVIRUSU): Nevjerojatno je što se dogodilo njegovoj obitelji dok je bio u Njemačkoj

Jan Vertonghen's family was held at knifepoint as four armed men burgled his home while he was on Champions League duty with Tottenham on Tuesday.

Full story 👉 https://t.co/e2mkUvFGvQ #thfc #Spurs #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/gK57qtT2dW

— BBC Sport (@BBCSport) March 15, 2020