GENIJALNOST BRUNE PETKOVIĆA ODJEKNULA DILJEM EUROPE: Strani mediji i nogometni stručnjaci bruje o njegovom remek-djelu

What a goal! 👏🏻

Bruno Petkovic turned on the style to leave defenders in his wake as he scored a superb third goal for Croatia against Slovakia!

— Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) September 6, 2019