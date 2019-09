GAZDA SPURSA NASAMARIO MODRE: Procurio urnebesan i malo poznati detalj vezan uz Modrićev transfer

After Dinamo Zagreb sold Luka Modric to Spurs in 2008, the then director of Zagreb asked Daniel Levy if he could have 5 of Modric's jerseys.

Levy said yes.

Then, when the invoice came through for the transfer, it was €23m… minus the value of 5 jerseys.

Always saving money.

