GATTUSO IPAK NIJE ZAMJERIO KALINIĆU? Objasnio je svoja pravila, a Abiatti je dodao: ‘Važan nam je i Gennaro mu vjeruje’

Gattuso on Kalinić: "Tomorrow is another day, I don't hold a grudge. When we train, I always want to see great desire, I said it from day one. If you don't do that then you can't get along with me. Those who don't train well will stay at home." pic.twitter.com/hNKZ8pVPrP

— AC Forza Milan/News (@ACForzaMilano) March 18, 2018