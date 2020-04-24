Tko zna, možda će im Pamelini treninzi pomoći da se malo dignu na tablici i pokušaju izbjeći pad u drugu ligu
Iako su posljednjeplasirana momčad u Bundesligi, nogometašima njemačkog Paderborna ne nedostaje motivacije za trening, bar u ovom vremenu dok ne krenu natjecanja.
Naime, u u medijima je predstavljena zgodna trenerica koja vodi njihove treninge te s trudi da dečki ostanu u formi.
🍑 new workout on YouTube! A „15min Booty Session – Knee Friendly Edition“ 📺 no squats, lunges or jumps included ❌ This way it’s neighbor friendly (haha) and easy on the joints, in case you suffer from knee pain. Have you tried it already? How did you like it? Level of BURRRNNNN 0-10? 🔥🔥🔥🔥. . . 🎵 Level Of Concern by @twentyonepilots /anzeige. . #booty #homeworkout #strongertogether #pamelareif
Njeno ime je Pamela Reif, ima 25 godina i pet milijuna pratitelja na Instagramu. Kako su igrači posljednjeplasirane momčadi Bundeslige posvjedočili, svi su zaljubljeni u nju, a nije teško dokučiti zašto.
didn’t know my arms could feel like JELLY by using 2 small water bottles 🥴 who has tried my new workout?? 🤓. in the gym I usually lift heavy weights, and now 750ml can do the job! The new “10min Toned Arms” workout helps to strengthen & define your arms, without growing huge masculine muscles 🥰 hope you enjooooy it (not really tho, I want you to STRUGGLE hahah) ♥️♥️♥️ the music is also suuuper nice and happy!. . 🎵 all songs by @robin__schulz / Anzeige. . . #homeworkout #happyday #pamelareif
who’s joining for the LIVE Workout on YouTube at 6pm? 🥴🔥 we are going to do the 10min Sixpack Workout together!! That’s my most famous workout & it’s gonna be EASIER when I talk you through it – I promise🤞🏼 the time will flyyyyyy by & you can get ready for your sixpack haha 😅 #liveworkout #pamelareif #getready #motivation #sixpack
guess I can go from homewear to pyjama to sports clothes & skip jeans for some weeks, right? 💕 .. so TOMORROW there will be:. . 1️⃣ a new YouTube workout – UPPER BODY, arms, back & chest 💪🏼. 2️⃣ unser Podcast kommst raus 🥺🥺 poste den Link um 10 Uhr!!!!. 3️⃣ new home workout plans 🗓 I will post them in my story ☺️💗💗. . what are you most excited for? #home
