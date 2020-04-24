Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
Na rubu sporta

PAMELA REIF

[FOTO] VRUĆA TRENERICA POMAŽE DEČKIMA DA OSTANU U FORMI: Fenjerašima Bundeslige uz nju izolacija ne pada teško

Foto: Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 17:18 24.04.2020

Tko zna, možda će im Pamelini treninzi pomoći da se malo dignu na tablici i pokušaju izbjeći pad u drugu ligu

Iako su posljednjeplasirana momčad u Bundesligi, nogometašima njemačkog Paderborna ne nedostaje motivacije za trening, bar u ovom vremenu dok ne krenu natjecanja.

Naime, u u medijima je predstavljena zgodna trenerica koja vodi njihove treninge te s trudi da dečki ostanu u formi.

Njeno ime je Pamela Reif, ima 25 godina i pet milijuna pratitelja na Instagramu. Kako su igrači posljednjeplasirane momčadi Bundeslige posvjedočili, svi su zaljubljeni u nju, a nije teško dokučiti zašto.

[FOTO, VIDEO] OVO JE SAD VEĆ PREVIŠE: Djevojka zvijezde Juvea baš nema srama; Namjerno objavljuje ovakve stvari

Tko zna, možda će im Pamelini treninzi pomoći da se malo dignu na tablici i pokušaju izbjeći pad u drugu ligu.

View this post on Instagram

all coconuts are beautiful 🥥

A post shared by Pamela Reif (@pamela_rf) on

