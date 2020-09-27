Paige Spiranac jedna je od najpopularnijih profesionalnih golferica na svijetu
Amerikanka koja prezime vuče s ovih prostora i za koju se u hrvatskim medijima voli pretpostavljati da je Hrvatica, zanosna Paige Spiranac jedna je od najpopularnijih profesionalnih golferica na svijetu i jedna od naljepših svjetskih sportašica. Iako još nema neke zapažene rezultate, ona plijeni pozornost gdje god se pojavi i upravo zbog toga je tako popularna…
SEKSI GOLFERICA S HRVATSKIM PREZIMENOM NAJLJEPŠA SPORTAŠICA SVIJETA: Bila je meta zlih jezika i cyber nasilnika
Svašta su govorili o njoj
Svašta su govorili o njoj. Da je promiskuitetna, da je sramota za sport jer se voli izazovno odjevati, ali ona je sve pregrmila i posvećena je samo golfu. Paige uopće ne mari zato što je smatraju seks simbolom. Ona gleda samo kako će ostvariti što bolje rezultate.
ZAPALILA INTERNET: Govore da je promiskuitetna i sramota za sport, a ona nastavlja po starom
Nju na Instagramu prati velik broj ljudi, čak 2.8 milijuna. I svaki put kad ona stavi neku svoju fotku ili video, milijuni ostaju bez daha. Tako je bilo i nakon ovih novih objava…
Inače, Paige je svojim obožavateljima otkrila intiman detalj, a upravo zbog toga mami muške uzdahe. Naravno, kao i zbog svoje ljepote. Paige je jako otvorena i dosta toga dijeli sa svojim fanovima…
‘Znate što, obično ne nosim gaćice’
“Znate što, obično ne nosim gaćice. Ali to je zato što nosim kratke hlače i smeta mi kad to sve imam na sebi. Uglavnom nosim prišivene kratke hlačice za suknje ili samo kratke hlače, ali ne i donje rublje kao takvo”, kazala je lijepa Paige Spiranac, a njezina izjava podigla je prašinu na društvenim mrežama.
Prije nekoliko je mjeseci u svome podcastu “Playing-A-Round with Paige Renee” otkrila kako se osjećala kada je bivši dečko nakon prekida podijelio prijateljima njezinu golu fotografiju. Bilo joj je to loše iskustvo koje ju je puno toga naučilo…
‘Bivši dečko mi je rekao da sam d*olja’
“Rekla sam da ne mogu vjerovati da je to napravio, a on mi odgovorio: ‘Ti si dr*lja, ti si mi to poslala. Zaslužila si”, kazala je lijepa golferica. Priznaje i kako je prolazila kroz teško razdoblje. Svakim danom bilo je sve teže…
“Budila bih se i razmišljala u kojem ću tabloidu danas čitati o sebi, što će o meni sad pisati, tko će me napadati jer sam to sve već prošla. Bila sam pod stresom da bi taj čovjek mogao objaviti još neku moju fotografiju”, rekla je Paige Spiranac i dodala:
“Smetali su me i dvostruki standardi. Muškarci su me nazivali dr*ljom što sam svoju fotografiju poslala dečku, a u isto su vrijeme oni meni slali fotografije svojih spolovila.
Sanjala je kako će jednog dana biti na naslovnici časopisa uglednog Sports Illustrateda, želja joj se ispunila.
