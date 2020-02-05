Pravilnik o upotrebi kolačića
SVI PRIČAJU O NJOJ

[FOTO, VIDEO] OVA MANEKENKA JE NAJZGODNIJA BOKSAČICA NA SVIJETU: S 15 su je izbacili iz kuće, a sada nitko ne može skinuti pogled s nje

Foto: Screenshot/Instagram Autor: Sportski.net 12:20 05.02.2020

Avril se bavi manekenstvom i osvaja brojne nagrade na natjecanjima ljepote

Tridesetdvogodišnja Australka Avril Mathie jedna je od najseksipilnijih boksačica na svijetu, u što se uvjere svi koji pogledaju njen profil na društvenim mrežama.

No, nije izgled jedino čime se ona može ponositi. Proteklog vikenda je svladala Angelinu Hofsneider i nastavila sjajan niz u ringu jer joj je to bila peta pobjeda u isto toliko borbi.

Uspješna na natjecanjima ljepote

Avril iza sebe ima tužnu životnu priču, jer su je s 15 godina izbacili iz kuće, a sada s 32 je uspješna boksačica koja se bavi i manekenstvom te je osvajala brojne nagrade na natjecanjima ljepote.

View this post on Instagram

It absolutely blows my mind that I can be sore in some spot, put my CBD cream on before bed, wake up and it’s like I’m brand-new. Like, WTF. How is this even real? . This product I am using here is the 1000mg CBD Recover salve from @purespectrumhemp and it’s one of my favourites that I use every day especially in training camp 🙌🏽 . I get all my CBD products from @purespectrumhemp because they are one of the few pure brands out there that do not also contain other banned substances (important for drug-tested athletes, workers, travellers etc) and rigorously perform quality testing. Use my code “champ” for a discount 👌🏽 . #magicalshit #miracleshappen #purespectrum #cbd #athletelife #championlifestyle #recovery #cbdcures #boxinggirl #goals #makeithappen #allthewayup #fightforit

A post shared by MISS SWIMSUIT USA INTERNAT'L👑 (@avrilmathie) on

