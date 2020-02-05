[FOTO, VIDEO] OVA MANEKENKA JE NAJZGODNIJA BOKSAČICA NA SVIJETU: S 15 su je izbacili iz kuće, a sada nitko ne može skinuti pogled s nje

Avril se bavi manekenstvom i osvaja brojne nagrade na natjecanjima ljepote
Tridesetdvogodišnja Australka Avril Mathie jedna je od najseksipilnijih boksačica na svijetu, u što se uvjere svi koji pogledaju njen profil na društvenim mrežama.
No, nije izgled jedino čime se ona može ponositi. Proteklog vikenda je svladala Angelinu Hofsneider i nastavila sjajan niz u ringu jer joj je to bila peta pobjeda u isto toliko borbi.
Uspješna na natjecanjima ljepote
Avril iza sebe ima tužnu životnu priču, jer su je s 15 godina izbacili iz kuće, a sada s 32 je uspješna boksačica koja se bavi i manekenstvom te je osvajala brojne nagrade na natjecanjima ljepote.
