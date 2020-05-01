[FOTO] VANESSA BRYANT RASPLAKALA CIJELI SVIJET: ‘Sretan ti rođendan, da te samo mogu probuditi…’

View this post on Instagram

Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️