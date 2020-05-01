[FOTO] VANESSA BRYANT RASPLAKALA CIJELI SVIJET: ‘Sretan ti rođendan, da te samo mogu probuditi…’

Vanessa Bryant u posljednje vrijeme svoju bol opisuje na društvenim mrežama
Prije više od tri mjeseca svijet je napustio Kobe Bryant, jedan od najboljih košarkaša u povijesti, koji je tragično je stradao u helikopterskoj nesreći. Smrt legende Los Angeles Lakersa potresla je svijet. Njegova supruga Vanessa u toj je nesreći ostala i bez kći Gigi.
OVO ĆE RASTOPITI I NAJTVRĐA SRCA: Supruga Kobea Bryanta emotivno obilježila godišnjicu braka
Slomljena od tuge za suprugom Kobijem i kćeri Gigi, Vanessa u posljednje vrijeme redovito svoju bol opisuje na društvenim mrežama, a u petak je svoju objavu posvetila kćeri koja bi sada proslavila 14. rođendan.
Happy 14th Birthday to my sweet baby girl, Gianna. Mommy loves you more than I can ever show you. You are part of MY SOUL forever. I miss you so much everyday. I wish I could wake up and have you here with me. I miss your smile, your hugs and your giggles. I miss EVERYTHING about YOU, Gigi. I LOVE YOU so much!!!!!!! ❤️🎉🎂🎉❤️
“Sretan 14. rođendan mojoj slatkoj djevojčici Gianni. Mama te voli više nego što je mogla ti ikada pokazati. Ti ćeš zauvijek biti dio moje duše. Jako mi nedostaješ svakog dana. Da te samo mogu probuditi i imati ovdje pored sebe. Nedostaje mi tvoj osmjeh, zagrljaji i smijeh. Nedostaje mi sve povezano s tobom Điđi. Volim te puno”, napisala je Vanessa uz fotografiju svoje tragično poginule kćeri.
My girls and I want to thank the millions of people who’ve shown support and love during this horrific time. Thank you for all the prayers. We definitely need them. We are completely devastated by the sudden loss of my adoring husband, Kobe — the amazing father of our children; and my beautiful, sweet Gianna — a loving, thoughtful, and wonderful daughter, and amazing sister to Natalia, Bianka, and Capri. We are also devastated for the families who lost their loved ones on Sunday, and we share in their grief intimately. There aren’t enough words to describe our pain right now. I take comfort in knowing that Kobe and Gigi both knew that they were so deeply loved. We were so incredibly blessed to have them in our lives. I wish they were here with us forever. They were our beautiful blessings taken from us too soon. I’m not sure what our lives hold beyond today, and it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way. Our love for them is endless — and that’s to say, immeasurable. I just wish I could hug them, kiss them and bless them. Have them here with us, forever. Thank you for sharing your joy, your grief and your support with us. We ask that you grant us the respect and privacy we will need to navigate this new reality. To honor our Team Mamba family, the Mamba Sports Foundation has set up the MambaOnThree Fund to help support the other families affected by this tragedy. To donate, please go to MambaOnThree.org. To further Kobe and Gianna’s legacy in youth sports, please visit MambaSportsFoundation.org. Thank you so much for lifting us up in your prayers, and for loving Kobe, Gigi, Natalia, Bianka, Capri and me. #Mamba #Mambacita #GirlsDad #DaddysGirls #Family ❤️
