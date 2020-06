[FOTO] LEGENDARNI MMA BORAC ZAVRŠIO U BOLNICI NAKON ŠTO JE NA NJEGA NALETIO AUTO: Ovo nije prvi put da mu se to dogodilo

View this post on Instagram

Wanderlei Silva hit by a car while riding his bike; fractures foot . “I could even have died if I wasn’t wearing a helmet,” Silva told the newspaper. “People have to be more careful in traffic. It’s hard to ride bikes in Curitiba.” . He has been hit by a car while riding his bike before (back in 2016). . . #mma #wanderleisilva #ufc #pridefc