FENOMENALAN NASTUP BIVŠEG IGRAČA RIJEKE I HAJDUKA: Tomasov hat-trickom u 20 minuta doveo Astanu korak bliže Europskoj ligi

3 goals from Marin Tomasov in the last 20 minutes & Astana Win 4-1.

Over the 2 legs this was an embarrassment from a team with the financial backing & recent record in Europe as Astana.

They will play Valletta of Malta in the 3rd qualifying round of the EL.

— Kieran (@The_Irishkieran) August 1, 2019