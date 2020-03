EVO KOLIKO SU SE ZBOG PANDEMIJE KORONAVIRUSA SMANJILE VRIJEDNOSTI NOGOMETAŠA: Zanimljivo je koji je klub najveći gubitnik

According to @CIES_football, assuming the leagues are shut down & contracts are not extended until the end of June, the total player transfer value would decrease by 28%. This means losses of 300M+ for @FCBarcelona and @realmadrid and 400M+ for @ManCity.https://t.co/jhmvEwKdYn

— Paco Roche (@paco_roche) March 30, 2020