EPIDEMIJA KORONAVIRUSA ZAUSTAVILA PLANOVE ŠPANJOLSKIH GIGANATA: Namjeravali su obnoviti stadione, a sada su u velikim problemima

81,000+ ppl have died so far globally due to #COVID19. Those are not just numbers, 81,000+ ppl like you & me. Just to put a perspective on loss of life in this pandemic, here is a stadium of Real Madrid, which has the capacity of 81,000. #StayHome #SocialDistancing #WashYourHands pic.twitter.com/5JdBVQL1Zc

— Alemayehu Gemeda (@AlemayehuGK) April 8, 2020