ENGLEZI KVARE PLANOVE EUROPSKOJ KONKURENCIJI: Uveli velike promjene u ljetnom prijelaznom roku

At a Shareholders’ Meeting today, #PL clubs voted to adopt a change to the Summer Transfer Window closing date for season 2020/21

The 2020 closing date will therefore be 17:00 BST on 1 September

Full statement: https://t.co/YPf7LW1Sx8 pic.twitter.com/hiv7cnSqec

— Premier League (@premierleague) February 6, 2020