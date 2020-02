DVADESETOGODIŠNJI ŠVEĐANIN POSTAVIO NOVI SVJETSKI REKORD: ‘Ovo sam htio napraviti otkad sam napunio tri godine’

WORLD RECORD!!!!!!

Armand Duplantis has broken the World Record in the men's Pole Vault at the Copernicus Cup in Torun where he cleared a massive 6.17m that obliterates Renaud Lavillenie's mark of 6.16m.

The 20-year old score

6.17m xo WR NR WL MR

6.01m o

5.92m o

5.82m –

5.72m o pic.twitter.com/tsMDbq2sRe

