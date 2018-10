ĐOKOVIĆ POSTAJE NOVI TENISKI KRALJ: Ono što je Srbin napravio nikome nije pošlo za rukom skoro 20 godina

With Rafael Nadal's withdrawal from #RolexParisMasters, @DjokerNole will be No. 1 in #ATP Rankings on Monday. Djokovic is 1st player to be ranked outside Top 20 then No. 1 in same season since Marat Safin in 2000. Djokovic was as low as No. 22 in 2018 (Safin was No. 38 in 2000).

— ATP Media Info (@ATPMediaInfo) October 31, 2018