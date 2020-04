View this post on Instagram

Today, Novak and I had an unconventional press conference with the media to announce we will donate 1,000,000€ via our Novak Djokovic Foundation to help purchase respirators and necessary medical equipment for hospitals in Serbia. We took time to carefully analyze the situation on how to best support the Serbian people, which is why we are just now announcing this news. It’s not easy for anyone to come out with definite answers in public as information is changing daily from one moment to another. The costs of medical equipment are fluctuating in high ranges, availability is low, the delivery takes time, transportation of the equipment is challenging, and learning how to use new equipment takes time and practice (which our dedicated doctors and nurses don’t have as patients numbers are surging). Novak has used all his credibility and contacts to reach far and wide to gather necessary information, guidance, and access to equipment. We have received countless phone calls and emails from all over the world – people are interested in helping but do not know how and where. We will open a separate emergency fund at NDF for all of those who are able to donate and join us in this crisis. I am confident that our team can once again step up and answer to this emergency with integrity, which is why Novak and I are using our platform for good to reach ones in need. Please visit @novakfoundation and novakdjokovicfoundation.org as we share updates. Stay safe. ❤️ @djokernole