🇬🇧 | Lennart Thy may save a life. Our striker will not train this week and is not available to play against PSV this Saturday. The reason is remarkable! Read all about it on our website: https://t.co/bQ97qOR4zH. pic.twitter.com/mRwanbSNHj

— VVV-Venlo (@vvvvenlo) March 12, 2018