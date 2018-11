DINAMOVO PROLJEĆE NIJE SLUČAJNO: Nitko u jednoj stvari nije bolji od Modrih u Europi, ostavili i Pepov City iza sebe

Least shots on target conceded per domestic league match so far this season. Data for >500 clubs available in exclusive @CIES_Football Performance Atlas at https://t.co/j3EFia0rUx @gnkdinamo @ManCity @aikfotboll @Ludogorets1945 @rostovfc 👏 pic.twitter.com/Fy0FzWcGom

— CIES Football Obs (@CIES_Football) November 21, 2018