ŽDRIJEB POVIJESNOG RUKOMETNOG EURA: Kauboje u Grazu očekuju okršaji s Crnom Gorom i Srbijom

🤛 2 days left before the Men's #ehfeuro2020 draw.

What team will you be supporting? #dreamwinremember

🔗 Read more about the EHF EURO 2020 Draw here: https://t.co/iJtqe7FGG8 pic.twitter.com/476XFZHm9x

— EHF EURO (@EHFEURO) June 26, 2019