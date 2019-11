ČUDESNI LUKA: Slovenac je ove sezone pokorio NBA ligu. Može li postati najveći Europljanin svih vremena? Ili čak i nešto više?

✔️ Youngest player in @NBAHistory to record back-to-back 35-point triple-doubles

✔️ First player in @NBAHistory to record a 35-point triple-double in 25 or less minutes played

Luka Doncic makes history en route to #SAPStatLineOfTheNight. pic.twitter.com/MMKctwLUe7

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) November 21, 2019