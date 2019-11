ČUDESNI DONČIĆ OPET RAZVALIO I UPISAO SE U POVIJEST: Zubac i Bogdanović zasjali u međusobnom obračunu

Luka Doncic is the youngest player with consecutive 25-point triple-doubles in NBA history (20-248).

Doncic needed the 2nd-fewest games in NBA history to record his first streak of 25-point triple-doubles (78th career game). Only Oscar Robertson (5) needed fewer. (@EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/08b6jaBjiB

— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) November 4, 2019