James Harden scored his 50th point with 5:44 left in the 3rd tonight. He is the second-fastest in the last 20 seasons to reach 50 points in a game. On Dec. 5, 2016, Klay Thompson scored his 50th point with 6:40 left in the 3rd. pic.twitter.com/ZjXZRhvFyO

— NBA.com/Stats (@nbastats) December 1, 2019