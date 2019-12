Jadon Sancho has now scored in each of his last seven appearances for BVB across all competitions:

⚽️ vs. Paderborn

⚽️ vs. Barcelona

⚽️ vs. Hertha

⚽️⚽️ vs. Fortuna

⚽️ vs. Slavia Praha

⚽️ vs. Mainz 05

⚽️ vs. RB Leipzig

Another game, another goal for the 19-year old. pic.twitter.com/5IT6yVllf9

— Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 17, 2019